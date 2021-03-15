Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Position Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 62,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $71,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 100.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,934,000 after acquiring an additional 985,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,951 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $49.60 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.05 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

