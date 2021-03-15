Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Down 62.5% in February

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the February 11th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 100.3% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.78. 6,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,058. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

