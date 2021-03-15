Independent Research Reiterates “€9.80” Price Target for Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €9.80 ($11.53) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KCO. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.13 ($9.57).

Shares of KCO stock opened at €9.23 ($10.86) on Monday. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a fifty-two week high of €9.87 ($11.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $920.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.86.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

