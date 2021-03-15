Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $125.92, but opened at $116.15. Inari Medical shares last traded at $116.15, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,046,010 shares of company stock valued at $84,183,172 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on NARI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $94.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.90.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $10,859,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 507.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 42,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

