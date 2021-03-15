Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$32.00 at ATB Capital

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$31.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.97.
Shares of TSE IMO traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$31.50. 1,504,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,208. The company has a market cap of C$23.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$32.67.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
