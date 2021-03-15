Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$32.00 at ATB Capital

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$31.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.97.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE IMO traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$31.50. 1,504,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,208. The company has a market cap of C$23.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$32.67.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.4100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.