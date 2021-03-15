IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $497.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $509.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

