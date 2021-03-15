Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.14. Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of IDRA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,757. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $205.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.