Ideal Power (IPWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IPWR opened at $16.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Ideal Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

