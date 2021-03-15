Hyperion Achieves Market Cap of $4.50 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $4.50 million and $2,143.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.93 or 0.00637513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00071458 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00035505 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 177,799,990 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

