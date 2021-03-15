Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 71.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares has a payout ratio of 49.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.70 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

