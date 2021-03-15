Humankind Investments LLC Invests $308,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.3% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $159.79. 166,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,380,514. The stock has a market cap of $420.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.