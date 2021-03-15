Humankind Investments LLC Invests $205,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Alibaba Group comprises 0.2% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.64. The company had a trading volume of 407,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,466,455. The stock has a market cap of $615.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.43 and a 200 day moving average of $267.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

