HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Short Interest Down 40.4% in February

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the February 11th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 374,996 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 53,798 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.24.

NASDAQ:HTGM traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,512. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

