H&R Block, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for H&R Block in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.25. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HRB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $21.17 on Monday. H&R Block has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $21.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

