Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 959.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,180 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

NYSE HLI opened at $68.27 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.