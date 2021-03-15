Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 183,388 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 200,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,402,000 after purchasing an additional 71,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE:HMN opened at $43.98 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.