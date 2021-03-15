Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.40

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 1488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

Several analysts have commented on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Honda Motor by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 140,362 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Honda Motor by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,276,000 after acquiring an additional 446,931 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Honda Motor by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

