Hiveterminal Token Market Cap Hits $895,241.55 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $895,241.55 and $5,337.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00049115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.90 or 0.00657811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00071232 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025700 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00035555 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars.

