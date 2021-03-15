Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.42

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.42 and last traded at $99.25, with a volume of 42098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTHIY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hitachi in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

