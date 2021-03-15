Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

HI stock opened at $51.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.