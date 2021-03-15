HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 41,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,900,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,600,000 after buying an additional 723,559 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $65.74 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $66.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.