HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $702,000 in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 315,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE TGP opened at $14.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. Research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Teekay LNG Partners Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

