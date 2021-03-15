HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. Guggenheim downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.