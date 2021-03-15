HighTower Advisors LLC Has $677,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,678 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 72,248 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Halliburton by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $24.02 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

