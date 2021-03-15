HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after buying an additional 838,862 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 36.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after buying an additional 1,299,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,714,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 69,782 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,657,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after buying an additional 147,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 1,994.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Invesco stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.