Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on HESAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,567. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.05.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

