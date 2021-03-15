Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives $57.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th.

HLF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.21. The company had a trading volume of 614,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,400. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,655,126.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $600,000,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,657,888 shares of company stock worth $609,386,055. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

