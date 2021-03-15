Helpico 1-Day Volume Hits $12.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 74.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Helpico has traded down 48.7% against the US dollar. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Helpico has a market capitalization of $572.17 and $12.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.13 or 0.00441241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00062876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00091822 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00067232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.51 or 0.00506281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

