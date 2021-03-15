Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stake Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after acquiring an additional 613,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,219,000 after acquiring an additional 250,438 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth about $4,664,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 235,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 41,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $38.29 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $741.29 million, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSII. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

