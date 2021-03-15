HeartBout 24 Hour Volume Reaches $113.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $221,039.56 and $113.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00048097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.90 or 0.00643592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00070678 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00025156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00035031 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HB is a token. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.