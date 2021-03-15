Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 820,059 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1,051,357.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820,059 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $134,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,817,000 after buying an additional 57,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after buying an additional 175,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,824,000 after buying an additional 88,987 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.40. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

