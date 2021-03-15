Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $189.90 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,192,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360,813 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $189,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI opened at $158.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,600 shares of company stock worth $1,063,860 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

