Head-To-Head Contrast: HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) & Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares HCI Group and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group 10.21% 0.97% 0.21% Palomar 11.97% 6.95% 3.98%

61.9% of HCI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of HCI Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Palomar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HCI Group and Palomar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Palomar 0 2 2 0 2.50

HCI Group presently has a consensus target price of $92.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.37%. Palomar has a consensus target price of $97.20, suggesting a potential upside of 25.78%. Given Palomar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than HCI Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HCI Group and Palomar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $242.47 million 2.50 $26.58 million $2.57 29.49 Palomar $113.30 million 17.41 $10.62 million $1.73 44.67

HCI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. HCI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

HCI Group has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palomar beats HCI Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, marinas, waterfront property, retail shopping centres, office building, and vacant shopping centre for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS and ClaimColony applications. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc. provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

