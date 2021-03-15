Head-To-Head Contrast: Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) vs. FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of FRP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of FRP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for FRP and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FRP and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 58.13% 3.52% 2.55% Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68%

Risk & Volatility

FRP has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FRP and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $23.76 million 20.18 $16.18 million N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 4.26 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

FRP has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Summary

FRP beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment owns, leases, and manages a 305 unit residential apartment building with approximately 18,000 square feet of first floor retail space. FRP Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

