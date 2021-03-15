H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172,849 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 54,296 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 79,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,211,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $36.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEES. Bank of America raised H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

