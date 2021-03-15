HC Wainwright Boosts Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target to $36.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

