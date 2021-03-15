Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,635 ($21.36).

A number of research firms recently commented on HL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of LON:HL traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,527 ($19.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company has a market cap of £7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,598.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,606.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a GBX 11.90 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.31%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Philip Johnson purchased 1,931 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

