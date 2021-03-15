Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HDIUF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDIUF remained flat at $$23.05 during midday trading on Monday. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

