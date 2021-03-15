Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the February 11th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.5 days.

OTCMKTS:HDIUF remained flat at $$23.05 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

HDIUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Monday. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

