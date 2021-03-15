Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the February 11th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.5 days.

OTCMKTS:HDIUF remained flat at $$23.05 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

HDIUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Monday. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

