Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HVRRY. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

HVRRY stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.62. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $94.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

