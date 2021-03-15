Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,767 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,381,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $976,664.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,742,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 641,632 shares of company stock valued at $60,436,493. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Shares of CHWY opened at $85.60 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of -199.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

