Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 167,235 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 167,235 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 39.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,424,000 after acquiring an additional 414,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,354,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNPR opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.68.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

