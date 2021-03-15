Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 463,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,693,000 after buying an additional 57,524 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $31,856,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,096,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after buying an additional 42,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 978,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after buying an additional 184,700 shares during the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $25.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

