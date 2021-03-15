Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $155.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,416.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $173.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

