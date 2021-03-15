Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,328 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,355.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,625,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,163,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $24.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

