H2o Am LLP Has $48,000 Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

H2o Am LLP lessened its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. H2o Am LLP’s holdings in Itron were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.14. 9,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,756. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

