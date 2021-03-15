H2o Am LLP Boosts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

H2o Am LLP grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Whirlpool comprises about 1.2% of H2o Am LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. H2o Am LLP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,892 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 208,156 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,357,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,063,000 after acquiring an additional 161,533 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

WHR stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,283. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $214.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.24 and its 200-day moving average is $189.16.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

