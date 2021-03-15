Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Receives $57.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

GRUB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.63. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grubhub will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $416,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $261,310.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,031 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Grubhub by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Grubhub by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Grubhub by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Grubhub by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

