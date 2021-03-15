Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Short Interest Down 62.5% in February

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GRWC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,372. Grow Capital has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.
About Grow Capital
