Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Short Interest Down 62.5% in February

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GRWC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,372. Grow Capital has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services.

