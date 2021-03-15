Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Up 52.8% in February

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the February 11th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.9 days.

Grieg Seafood ASA stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grieg Seafood ASA in a report on Sunday, December 20th.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

